Reward for Giving Back to Society

The founder of Kelvin Jombo Foundation, Chief Kelvin Jumbo Onumah was bestowed with the chieftaincy title of Igurube 1 of Abiriba. David-Chyddy Eleke reports that the title is reward for his passion to serve society

For the ancient kingdom of Abiriba, last weekend was the official commencement of the yuletide for the people. It was the 21th coronation anniversary of the king of the kingdom, the very influential Enochioken of Abiriba Kingdom, Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu IV, and Abiriba sons and daughters from far and near spared nothing at all to ensure a very colourful anniversary for their king.

From the very entrance into the community, one could sense that the day was not just an ordinary day in the ancient kingdom as celebration was very visible in the air. Dancing groups could be seen along the road as they marched to stadium to witness the celebration. Masquerades of all sizes, shapes and colour were also seen being led along the streets.

Perhaps, one of the most visible signs that it was a great day in Abiriba was the movement of dignitaries in exotic cars and long convoys, with blaring sirens, moving in all directions. It was indeed a great day for Abiriba people as dignitaries from the state and beyond poured into the kingdom to celebrate.

Of course, the celebration was not only that of the Enochioken of Abiriba, as the monarch also used the opportunity to honour several illustrious sons of the kingdom who have excelled in their various endeavours. Some non indigenes were also honoured, and most of the dignitaries who flooded the kingdom were also allies, colleagues and business associates of some of those who were being honoured, and they were in the kingdom to felicitate with their friends.

Among those who were honoured with chieftaincy titles are: Abia State commissioner for tourism, Kalu Okiyi, Senator minority leaders, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, chairman of Sublime industries, Sublime homes and apartment and the founder of Kelvin Jombo Foundation, Chief Kelvin Jumbo Onumah among numerous others.

While Senator Abaribe was bestowed with one of the highest title in the land, Eturu Mang of Abiriba Kingdom, Onumah was bestowed with the title of Igurube 1 of Abiriba Kingdom. Bestowing him with the title, the monarch of Abiriba, Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu IV expressed satisfaction at the many philanthropic gestures of Onumah, both in the community and outside.

The monarch said the title was in honour of such gestures which has seen Onumah, though a relatively young business man at less than 40 helping to establish many young people in the community as well as building infrastructure.

Indeed, for Onumah, rendering a helping hand comes natural to him, and he has done so many times over to prove that it was not a gesture he forces on himself.

Popularly known as Abiriba First Son, Onumah, using his Kelvin Jombo Foundation has been championing the empowerment of the youth, women and children, and even provision of infrastructure, both in Abiriba and other places in Abia, especially in Aba where most of his businesses are domiciled.

Chief Kelvin Jombo is Founder and the CEO of Sublime Luxury Homes Ltd, Sublime Hotel & Apartment Sublime Industries Ltd, as well as Kelvin Jombo Foundation. No doubt a successful businessman who has carved a niche for himself in real estate, clothing & textiles importation, Forex Trading, and hospitality businesses, and the act of giving back or devoting one’s time to support those around him is extremely beneficial.

Essentially, giving back for him is a great way to get to know his community and its citizens, which eventually makes you a grassroot person. Onumah’s many philanthropic gestures include creation of hundreds of direct and indirect jobs, poverty alleviation and other developmental projects such as scholarship schemes, medicare, road construction, market developments and others.

Kelvin Jombo Foundation had just months back flagged off the reconstruction of a market (Affia Nkwo) in Abiriba. The flag-off ceremony was witnessed by the Enachioken in council led by the Enachioken of Abiriba HRM Eze Kalu kalu Ogbu IV. During the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, the foundation was also reputed to have donated lots of materials and cash as palliatives to poor and indigent people to help cushion the effect of the harsh economic condition caused by pandemic on the people.

Some of the items donated by the young entrepreneur include: 600 Bags of five kilograms of fertilizers, 1,000 bundles of cassava stems, 1,000 bags of five kilograms beans, 3,000 bags of five kilograms of rice, 2,500 tubers of yam, 100 cartons of organic maize seedlings, 100 cartons of organic okro seedlings, 100 cartons of tomato seedlings, 1000 pieces of sanitizers, 1000 cartons of face masks and 300 cartons of noodles. The disabled people in Abiriba were also visited with some cash gifts, while Abiriba Student Union also received a token of support.

The title of Igurube 1 which translated in English means leader of multitude can be said to be a testament of his contribution to the lives of many people. Indeed, the coronation ceremony in Abiriba marked the begining of the yuletide, with lots of visitors who were on ground to celebrate with their friends, but the number of people who besieged the palatial mansion of Onumah in the ancient kingdom, which cut across the high and mighty, and people of lowly status, who have also benefited from him.

With poor village folks assembled in the compound, and also a big tent for the hosting of his many rich friends, and with much to eat and drink, it was clear the opportunity of the bestowment of the title was another opportunity for Igurube 1 of Abiriba Kingdom to again feté all, and of course he did not fail in the task as the party to celebrate him continued late into the night with several ‘A’ list musicians and comedians dishing out entertainment. Igurube indeed probed that one does not have to be as old as Methuselah to be able to make impact in the society, and the news of Igurube’s exploit will remain on the lips of Abiriba people for a very long while.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

