Oyinkansola Alabi’s EQ Hub to Teach Africans in Diaspora Emotional Stability

Mary Nnah

Emotions doctor and founder, Emotions City, Africa’s Leading Emotional Intelligence Centre, Oyinkansola Alabi has launched an EQ House for Africa, which is a hub to help people especially Africans in diaspora maintain emotional stability.

According to her, the EQ house of Africans is a hub where Africans in diaspora can show up every Sunday to receive clarity, directions, feedback, content on how to increase and influence their professions, content on emotional stability, adding “It would be a tribe and community for Africans.”

Speaking further she said, “Every Sunday, we would gather to learn, share and study one another’s cultures. We would also brainstorm and do a lot of things together.

“It is crucial that we do this because Africans need a platform and a voice, especially a voice of emotional stability and emotional intelligence.”

Continuing, Alabi said “we all have the same emotional struggles, the same levels of pain, the same story; we share a lot of things across borders as Africans and no other person would understand us but ourselves.

“I have met people who went through therapy but were not understood because of the cultural differences and the lack of cultural intelligence.

“Cultural intelligence is key if you want to help a client and to build rapport, you need to understand where the client is coming from, their cultures and how their cultures influences their beliefs, behaviours, their paradigms and everything”, she added.

She noted further that EQ House is the emotional hub and centre point for all Africans in diaspora adding, “We would teach on emotional intelligence as well as any other thing pertaining to life and everything else people are interested in learning.”

“We teach Emotional Intelligence because it is the oxygen of human relationships; we need it for intrapersonal and interpersonal relationships with other people. It is very crucial and everyone has to take responsibility for it and learn about it” she said adding, it is as free as it is her form of emotional CSR to Africans.

