NSCDC CG Orders Massive Deployment of Personnel for Yuletide

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Commandant General (CG) of the of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has ordered the massive development of personnel of the Corps to ensure hitch-free Yuletide festivities.

Audi also called on members of the public to ensure vigilance, remain at alert and ensure prompt report of suspicious activities or movement of suspected criminals to security agencies for appropriate actions.

The CG, in a signed statement yesterday by the Director of Public Relations of the NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, ordered the massive and adequate deployment of personnel in all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, and to all the nooks and crannies of the nation in order to provide adequate security, confront any breach of peace and ensure maximum protection of lives and property before, during and after the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He charged them not to give adversaries any chance to strike on soft targets.

He said these and other actions have become necessary to respond to existing security challenges being faced in the country, while lamenting that in spite of measures taken, adversaries have continuously indulged in worrisome activities such as abduction, kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, vandalism and wanton destruction of public infrastructure which “calls for more strategic, more inclusive and more collective approach to deal with it.”

Audi said: “All hands must be on deck irrespective of ethnic, religious or political differences to deal with emerging security challenges and other situations threatening the peace and unity of this country; traditional rulers, religious and community leaders as well as all citizens must collaborate with security agencies through information sharing to nip such incidences in the bud.”

He reiterated the Corps determination to provide high level security during this yuletide and minimize the level of vulnerability of members of the public, while charging owners and managers of recreational facilities to secure their facilities to enhance security and safety of their clients, and advised all intending travelers to avoid movement during odd hours on vulnerable routes especially in the North West, South West, Southeast and the South-South axis.

The NSCDC boss however assured

Nigerians that the Corps is poised to maintain law and order, maintain peace and security by protecting critical national assets and infrastructure, ensure 24-hour surveillance in addition to checkmating activities of vandals.

He also assured that adequate deployment would be made to sensitive areas such as worship centers, recreation centers, motor parks, markets and shopping malls and other identified black spots to avoid attack on innocent citizens.

He asked youths to eschew violence, while parents and guardians should embrace their obligations to monitor activities of their children and wards who may be lured into criminal actions by friends and

associates so that the long arm of the law would not catch up with them.

The CG therefore tasked all Zonal Commanders to strategize and ensure compliance of State Commands with his directives; insisting that “we must leave no stone unturned in ensuring a hitch free celebration this season, 24 hours patrol of critical infrastructure and national asset must be carried out without fail and concerted effort must be made to secure lives and property and prevent attacks during the celebration.”

He charged Corps personnel to work in synergy with other security and law enforcement organisations to achieve a seamless operation during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

