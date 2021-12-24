Nigerian Pharmacist Launches New Wine Brand

Mary Nnah

A US-based Nigerian Clinical Pharmacist, Dr Emeka Chinaka, recently launched new wine brands in Nigeria solely to boost the low quality of wines in the country.

Unveiling his first set of three wines in Lagos, Chinaka said he partnered with leading wine makers in France to produce Princi Pinal, Princi Merlot and Princi Cabernet Sauvignon for the Nigerian market.

“I got the inspiration to produce wines in 2011 because of the low quality of wines I saw in Nigeria and I know Nigerians deserve the best,” he said.

He insisted that Nigerians deserve the best wine, the reason he brought Princi Wines all the way from France to Nigeria. “I wanted to get a quality wine and that was how I got into wine production, so we are here today to unveil a wonderful product of quality.”

“I have tasted every wine you could think of in the whole world, but I didn’t get that quality wine. I found out that what they had was mostly sub-standard. I said Nigeria should be able to get that opportunity to have better wine.

“This motivated us to look for a winemaker in the wine city of Bordeaux, France. Having established a relationship with Maison Ginestet, Princi Wines was created.”

Chinaka, who said he ventured into wine production to put an end to the frustrations faced by many wine lovers, added that he was working on moving the production of the wine to Nigeria as soon as he was able to solve some logistics problems.

The wines, he said, are crafted with the best grapes, adding, “Our wines hold great value, different from most products in Nigeria and they are designed to feed all kinds of occasion with appealing taste”.

He noted further that the standard will not be compromised as there is a system in place to check any form of adulteration.

During the event some budding stars in their various fields were unveiled by Convener, CMC Africa Award of Excellence and Publisher of The Gladiators Magazine, Ambassador Cornell Udofia.

They include: Don Leo from music industry; Juliet Williams from modelling; Mac Donald from Entertainment, Gloria Ojukwu from Nollywood and Enoima Elijah from the Food and hospitality industry while Ambassador Cornell Udofia was unveiled as the Nigeria representative and media consultant for the wine company.

Nigeria actress, Bolatito Sowunmi, commended Chinaka for his passion to give Nigeria his best, urging Nigerians in the diaspora to invest in the development of the nation.

“Principinal wine is our brand and we are going to embrace it,” she said.

Nollywood Actor, Jim Iyke, represented by his Manager, Mr Mike Udom, lauded the production of the wines, urging Nigerians to embrace Nigerian made products.

Chief Abimbola Abodunrin, a Nigerian author, also urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to give back to the country through inward investments.

