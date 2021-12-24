Ndidi Sad Over Leicester’s Ouster from Carabao Cup

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, is yet to come to term with Leicester City’s defeat on Wednesday night in the League Cup.

The Foxes had maintained 2-0 for most part of the game, but got ousted 5-4 in penalty shootouts by Liverpool.

It was Leicester City that race to an early 2-0 lead but the game ended in a 3-3 stalemate after regular time.

Ndidi who was in action for the entire duration of the game was not happy about the outcome but took positives from the match.

” Sad we couldn’t get through, but lots of positives to take away to the next game,” he said.

Leicester are expected to redeem their image this weekend when action resumes in the Premier League.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

