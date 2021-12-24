‘Lokoja River Port Will soon Be Completed and Operational’

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of efforts to ensure smooth water transportation on Rivers Niger and Benue, the management of National Inland Waterways Authority has assured that the Lokoja river port would soon be completed and operational to generate revenue for the federal government.

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of NIWA, Dr. George Moghalu, who gave the assurance on Wednesday at the 2021 end of year get-together for NIWA staff in Lokoja, said the issue of variation that stall the completion of the all important project has been addressed by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the contractor has been mobilized back to site for the completion of the project.

“What stall the completion of the port was an issue of variation but fortunately the president in his usual magnanimity has reviewed and varied the contract and the contractor is back to site to complete the project.

“It is important that whenever government start a project and investment are made especially on a project like Lokoja river port that has reached 40 per cent completion , it should be completed so that the capital investment can be recoup instead of outright abandonment” the MD advised.

Dr Moghalu who also promised that under his leadership he would leave NIWA better than he met it, charged the staff to do same in ensuring best practices.

He stated that ‘to whom much is given much is expected from him , disclosed that efforts is on top gear for a more robust salary incentives for the organization in 2022 and charged them to redouble their effort in revenue generation to justify government gesture.

Earlier in his welcome address, the General Manager Legal Services Barrister Danladi Ibrahim , commended that staff of the organization for their collective efforts that led to the achievements recorded in 2021 and urged them to do more in 2022 to justify the new remuneration.

Highlights of the 2021 NIWA end of year get-together party was the reward for best performing area offices, best staff and presentation of gift to the outgoing General Manager of the organization as well as the commissioning of a new office c complex built by the Managing Director Dr George Moghalu led administration.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

