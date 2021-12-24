How Vbank Turned Up Lagos Margarita Festival

Vanessa Obioha

Despite the constraints of the pandemic, party-goers are bent on having a ‘Detty December’ as the festive period has been christened, to the fullest. This was evident recently when Vbank, the foremost digital bank, hosted the Lagos Margarita Festival at the Landmark Oniru beach.

It was a party like no other as disc jockeys like DJ Lambo, DJ Poppaey, DJ Obi and DJ Tgarbs teamed up with the festival hosts Sheye Banks and Ada Ohh, to entertain fans with smashing and pulsating hits.

The fun didn’t stop there. Attendees had a time of their life taking shots of premium margaritas while playing a variety of board and party games that threw the crowd into a frenzy. The climax of the festival was artists performances which included Avala, Fave and others. However, the atmosphere became electrified when the rave of the moment Ruger emerged on stage. Dishing out songs including his popular hit, ‘Bounce’, he took the party to another level.

The festival themed “Salt the Rim” also featured a competitive tagged Vbank Margalympics. The competition seeks the best places that serve margaritas in Lagos.

Three businesses: Crossroads Texmex Restaurant & Bar, Sao Cafe Lagos, and The House, were voted as the best places and were rewarded with cash prizes by creating different variations of the best margaritas during the competition.

Judges for the Vbank competition included Community Lead, Lagos Foodie Association, Edache Obe; food and wine critic, Opeyemi Famakin; and Afrolems Creative Director Atim Ukoh.

While commenting on the partnership with the festival organisers, Managing Director, VFD Microfinance Bank, Gbenga Omolokun, stated the company’s belief that “every entrepreneur has the right to experience business development. We are always ready to innovate and challenge entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises to grow and be the best they can be in every industry in Nigeria.”

The festival is one of Vbank’s many initiatives targeted at supporting and propagating entrepreneurial and economic development in Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

