How to Have Unforgettable Family Moments During This Festive Season

For most people, the Holidays are essential for many reasons. For a lot, the holidays signify the end of one year and the chance at a fresh new start. For another majority, the holiday means both that and an opportunity to spend time with their kids, parents, partners, and other loved ones.

The holiday is the most exciting time for many who work full-time jobs because they can finally take some time off and relax with the family. And they even get to do it with zero guilt. So, it is crucial to get family time this season right.

Even though no one wants to be the carrier of gloom and doom this festive season, it is difficult to ignore the COVID news. Having this in mind, it will come as no surprise if many families don’t want to be around too many people during this time. The need to stay safe also means ensuring that the family has the most fun and unforgettable experience this festive season.

And sometimes, answers to questions like this are just right under your nose, but you miss them. It’s easier to create exciting, fun moments for the family with the help of DStv when you maximise the platform. For example, even if the whole house is cooped up and there’s only one TV, everyone can still get a chance to watch what they want, when they want it.

With the DStv app, the kids can get the TV in the living room, the parents can set up their laptops in the room, and even relatives can get what they need on their phones, with only one subscription. Sometimes, the times spent as one are even more memorable.

Through DStv’s BoxOffice and Showmax, you can access hundreds of cheesy Christmas movies.

Even more, the whole family can choose joy together and party with music stations like Trace TV, Soundcity, Hip TV, MTV Base, and more. They can even throw the coziest party with TurnUp Friday and Owambe Saturday.

There are several ideas on ways to maximise your DStv subscription and have a fun time with your family this season. You can have a binge-fest with your older children or other loved ones around, catching up on your favourite Africa Magic series. The entertainment opportunities are endless with new shows like Dilemma, Venge, The Rishantes, and Movement Japa, available on DStv box sets and Showmax.

Whatever you decide to do this season, remember to Choose Joy with DStv through all the fantastic entertainment lined up for you and your loved ones. From exciting football matches from the biggest leagues and tournaments, riveting local and international series, Showmax entertainment and blockbuster BoxOffice movies.

Let DStv be your official holiday companion. So make sure you avoid disconnection from your favourite shows by downloading the #MyDStv app and renewing your subscription without stress.

For more information, visit www.dstvafrica.com or download the MyDStv app to reconnect and other self-service options.

