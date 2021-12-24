GUS Finale: Who Will Become the Ultimate Warrior?

Vanessa Obioha

With Tosin Emiola returning to the game through the boomerang voting, the race to the finale is getting tougher for the finalists. The boomerang which was introduced this season makes it the first time an evicted contestant returns to the game via

viewers voting.

The season saw seven contestants possess the boomerangs out of which four were evicted during the show. They were Tosin, Chidinma Okeibe, Esitima Edem, and Osasere “Osas” Agbonile.

Following thousands of votes, Chidinma scored 37.2% of votes closely followed by Tosin who scored 25.1%. Esitima came third with 20.9% while Osas came fourth with 16.8%.

However, due to health reasons, Chidinma could not return to the jungle. This automatically allowed Tosin to join Damola, Odudu, and Damilola in the jungle for the search of Akolo’s secret chest. The winner will go home with prizes worth N50m which includes an SUV.

The two-part finale will air on DSTV Africa Magic channels on Saturday, December 25 and Sunday, December 26.

