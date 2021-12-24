Gombe APC Crisis: It’s Natural to Use Govt Machinery for Political Advantage, Says State AG

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

As the internal crisis rocking the All Progressives Party (APC) in Gombe State thickens, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mohammed Umar Zubairu, has stated that it is natural to use government machinery to enhance its political standing.

He was reacting to allegations by Luka Haruna, counsel to Mohammed Adamu Yayari, who was arrested and detained for posting on social media (Facebook) that the state government alleged as falsehood the resignation of all APC executives in Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area as well as all ward executives in the LGA.

Luka Haruna and Henry Nwoye had addressed a press conference shortly after Yayari was granted bail by a Magistrate Court in Pantami, Gombe, alleging that the state government was using machinery of power to suppress freedom of expression, silence critics as well as justice for Yayari.

Haruna, while addressing journalists yesterday, said so much interest was brought upon the Magistrate, Muhammad Suleiman Kumo, not to grant bail to the suspect even when the alleged offence was a bailable one.

He quoted the magistrate’s ruling, saying: “I am aware that the power that be does not want this application to be granted, but the oath I solemnly swore to is to do right to all manner of people without fear or favour, affection or ill will.

“The law has given me the discretion either to grant bail or to refuse bail. My conscience will never let me rest as long as I live. Therefore, in the exercise of my powers, I will not cause the death or any irreversible injury of a human.

“The prosecution, though aware of the ill health of the defendant, did not show any compassion in challenging the application. I refused to be coerced in being an accessory to the murder or irreversible injury. On the basis of this, I therefore grant the application for bail.”

But reacting to the allegation, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Zubairu, distanced the state government and its officials from the allegation, adding that the phrase ‘powers that be’ was not specific to any government official.

He also emphasised that: “It’s natural in democracy that when you’re in control, you can use the machinery of the government to enhance your political standing,” when he was confronted by journalists with Haruna’s allegation of using state powers against opponents.

In Zubairu’s example however, he said: “Every project that has been sited everywhere has politics behind it. It’s either because you want to compensate those who supported you or you want to entice those who have not supported you.

“This is a political administration, so, anything the government does is to look at the consequence as to how that will impact on the performance of the government.”

According to him, “There was no point addressing a press conference since the alleged suspect had been granted bail,” and questioned the reasons why Haruna and Nwoye had to address the journalists if not for some other unknown reasons.

Zubairu also said freedom of expression is not totally free, adding: “Is anybody free to say anything or do anything? There should be limit. No matter the right you have, your right stops where mine begins and the interest of the state is to see that there is peace, progress and continuity.”

