Egng. Ojo Abdulqadir: From Obscure Beginning to Global Oil Magnate

Ojo Abdulqadir, an engineer, is the founder and president of Moahz Group Of Companies, a conglomerate of Moahz Oil And Gas Ltd, Moahz Engineering and Project Management Ltd, Moahz Investment Limited, Green-Mozaq Classic Limited, and Moahz Multi-Purpose Limited, among others. Through dint of hard work and grace, he rose from a humble background to a continental and global business icon who empowers and supports the course of humanity through his foundation, Chiamaka Ozulumba reports

Engr Ojo Abdulqadir is a Certified Construction Engineer and a native Of Ila-Orangun in Osun State, though born in Ibadan where he grew, before relocating to Lagos. He had his primary education at Olaogun, and attended Methodist Boys High School afterwards.

He graduated from the University of Ilorin in 2004, and had his Master’s Degree in 2009. Worked with different organisations, before starting his own company and incorporated Moahz Oil & Gas Ltd four years ago.

Formative Years

According to the businessman, “my childhood and growth had some inclement tides, but one thing that kept me going was my focus in life. I held firmly this mental picture of creating a legacy that succeeds my physical existence.

“This mindset was because I have always looked at where I came from, the family and people around me and referenced their errant ways/mistakes and chose to do and be better for myself and everyone around me. My aspirations were always the propelling forces that steered me into motion through my course in life till date.”

Self-Dependent Approach

On his self-dependent lifestyle he said: “I developed a self-dependent approach and gave up many youthful luxuries to establish myself and I hold this self-reliance consciousness till date. I hardly sought my parents for money or support throughout my years of evolution, rather I believe in working and earning something for a living.

“The last time I asked my parents for money for school or to buy a book was in JSS1. From JSS2, I was always struggling for myself. I believed I could do everything on my own, without having to seek help from anybody except from God. That has kept me going.

“My journey to financial independence began sometime around JSS2, when I began to frequent poultry firms in Oyo State for weekend jobs. At weekends, I’d be at the poultry to pack poultry wastes and the owners paid me stipends that gave me an opportunity for a saving culture. Throughout the week I’d be smelling of residual odour in the class because of the faeces I normally pack, but I still wasn’t bothered with what people were saying, as long as I had money to take care of myself.

“Even kids with affluent and wealthy parents, looked up to me for soft loans. That self-independence and self-reliance actually kept me going. I thank God for who He has made me to be.”

Family Life

On how he has juggled family life and work he said: “My work does not affect my family. I am a father and I believe my wife can vouch that am a good husband. I delegated family responsibilities to her because she owns the home, especially when I am away. She takes care of the kids and the home front. And when I am at home, I take care of the house while she goes out for business, so we rotate it. It is that simple.”

Moahz Business Empire

Shedding further light on his business empire, Abdulqadir said “Moahz is a household name in the Nigerian petroleum industry, gas streaming, OEM procurement and Real Estate Markets. Without sounding immodest, may I state that that I am very good at setting up teams; and I am a team player. What I did was to seek for the best hands, people who actually understand my dreams and with the capacity to translate them into realities.

“So I sourced for the best to produce the best, and that’s what I do majorly. I can’t do it all alone. God often endows me with ideas and I am quick at learning but before I venture into a new line of business, I take my time recognising also that sometimes in business; it can be rosy and other times rough.

“But the ability to continue and to keep on pushing is something I encourage every entrepreneur to have. A resilient spirit knows no limits and that’s a mantra for me when things appear to be going south.

“However, to be candid with you, managing businesses in the petroleum sub-sector and the real estate are volatile, but I have experts, analysts who understand the system.”

Business Structures

For every business, structure is important and for Abdulqadir, the same holds true. According to him, “I have been able to create a solid structure, a functional one that thrives either when am around or away on business trips.

“When you operate without a structure, it will appear like a caricature and that’s something I have always avoided, because I am not building a company that will thrive only when am alive. I am building a company that will outlive me and that is why we diversify a lot in the sector.”

The Ojo Abdulqadir Foundation

A strong believer in giving back to the society, he set up The Ojo Abdulqadir Foundation (TOAF). “The foundation always has lined up activities of people we can extend our gifts to. We visit orphanages, look out for people around, give scholarships to people who are brilliant and perhaps their parents cannot possibly afford to train them. These and more are things I do to commemorate my birth anniversary.

“The foundation was founded in 2020 and we have really gone far. Our outreach has affected different communities within and outside Abuja. My intention while starting off the foundation, was to work with someone who can handle a foundation, because when I started I wanted a balance between the business and the foundation.

“I actually sought for an experienced NGO Coordinator, someone who understands my ideas and aspirations for the foundation and I got all of these qualities in a lady and she has been the one managing the foundation and she has done tremendously well”, he revealed.

Laurels

On laurels garnered so far he said: “In 2018, we were recognised by the Institute of Oil And Gas Research and Hydrocarbons Studies In West Africa, with an innovation award of excellence in Petroleum Service Station, LPG Engineering Design, Construction & Installation. We have the same award in 2019, and the same award in 2020.

In 2020, we were recognised by the European Business Assembly (EBA), with an award as the Best Oil and Gas Installation & Service Company in West Africa. These are the notable few among others.

Pastimes

All work and no play, they say makes Jack a dull boy. No matter how cliche that might sound, Abdulqadir does not subscribe to it. According to him, “I am an indoor person, I don’t really go out. So I read and study more. I do research. I try to study some of the strategies and techniques of successful business tycoons, businessmen around the world, how they have been able to scale their businesses and being able to achieve what they have in life.”

Birthday Shindig

Having added a year on Monday, December 20, for Abdulqadir, it was a time of introspection and empowering others. On his birthday he said: “I am not used to celebrating birthdays, calling for parties and all. Because when I look at my background, I know what poverty means. So I hardly waste money because I know people who need money, I’m not the type that goes to parties and sprays money out there.

“I am not condemning people who indulges in these things. But as for me I know there are people out there who are in need and I try to celebrate with them and motivate them that they can also become somebody in life.”

