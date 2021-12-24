CELEBRATING CHRISTMAS AMID THE PANDEMIC

Despite the restrictions imposed by the times, Christmas is worthy of celebration

For the second consecutive year, Christmas will tomorrow be celebrated across the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past two weeks, Nigeria has recorded a 500% increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta and Omicron variants. The country is now in a fourth COVID-19 wave. This imposes special restrictions, and adherence to preventive measures to reduce transmission of the virus in this festive period. But the restrictions are not enough to dampen the spirit of many Nigerians to celebrate Christmas and strive for its essence – a celebration of hope, love, and unity; of gift giving, lending a hand to the needy, of making others happy.

Christmas is a special season, a unique reminder of that historical event which took place more than 2000 years ago, when Christ was born in the humble and dusty town of Bethlehem. That birth, which will be marked tomorrow in Christendom, as well as the Mission of Salvation connected with it, was at once a promise of redemption from spiritual death, a declaration of an end to the reign of darkness and a call to mankind to embrace the Light of God. This is the joy which feels the hearts of Christians all over the world in this holy season.

As we therefore mark the 2021 Christmas, the privileged of our society must consider the fact there are many for whom this season is just another reminder of their woes. In our country today, the plight of the under-privileged is steadily worsening and many go to bed with empty stomachs. The unemployment crisis has created a lost generation of graduates who cannot find jobs. Many of our youths are exasperated. This is worsened by the general insecurity in the land.

Meanwhile, it is incumbent on all of us to pay serious attention to the challenge of those who cannot celebrate this season because they cannot afford to. In his Angelus Message on 12th December 2021, Pope Francis said that the light of Christmas shines brightest in service to the needy in our society. Faith, according to him, is not an abstract theory. Faith is incardinated in concrete acts of service for others. The Pope urges everyone to make a concrete commitment during this Christmas, no matter how small, in visiting the sick, lonely, needy, elderly persons and hearken to the assistance of the poor.

To re-live the exemplary virtues that featured at the first Christmas, we must truly love our fellow human beings and that must reflect in our service. We must eschew hatred, rancour, greed, and avarice. We must build an ethic of human solidarity aimed at promoting the common good and the welfare of fellow men and women. Christmastime is a season of joy. It is a period for family to stay together. It is a time to regain our laughter and sense of humour. The ultimate lesson is that while life may sometimes be very cruel, our optimism must never wane. The life of Christ to whom this season is dedicated is a demonstration that no odds are too high to surmount. As individuals and as a nation, we must hold on to the hope that we will overcome our challenges.

In a world completely torn apart by hatred, political wrangling, corruption, violence, and natural tragedies, Christmastime is a good time to build bridges across the troubled waters of artificial differences. Christmas rekindles in us that indescribable authentic quest for human solidarity, unity, fraternity, and joy. It is a season of renewal and hope.

We wish all our readers a joyful and peaceful Christmas.

