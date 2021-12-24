Avetium Consult Attains Double ISO Certifications

Emma Okonji

Through the support of Digital Encode, a technology solution company Avetium Consult has recently attained double ISO Certifications-ISO 27001 and ISO 27701.

Announcing the feat in Lagos in a statement, the Chief Visionary Officer, Digital Encode Limited, Dr. Adewale Peter Obadare, urged both public and private organisations to work towards ensuring they are all ISO Certified.

He described ISO certification as a ticket to help improve business credibility and authority as well as the overall efficiency of the business and the security/customer data protection.

Obadare gave the advice at the formal presentation of the ISO 27001 (Information Security Management System) and ISO 27701 (Privacy Information Management System), to Avetium Consult; a Business Process Outsourcing and Business Technology Solution Company.

The ISO certifications were facilitated by Digital Encode Limited.

He commended Avetium Consult for upholding business credibility and maintaining resilience during the rigorous process and tasked the team led by the Principal Consultant/CEO, Mr. Adeyinka Adedokun, to maintain tight security architecture and customer data protection.

“Getting certification is important, retaining it is another task. I want to call on the management of Avetium Consult not to drop their guard as surveillance audits will be done periodically.

“I am glad that Avetium Consult met all requirements, this will enhance efficiency in service delivery to the clientele and the security architecture and customer data protection in line with global practices”, Obadare said.

Adedokun pledged to ensure no stone would be left untouched in the quest to implement and uphold the global standards and practices in the day to day operation of the company.

Avetium Consult as a business process outsourcing and business technology solution company that specialises in using People, Processes, and Technology to improve organisation’s customer experience and operational efficiency.

According to Adedokun, “We believe very strongly in getting it right the first time and that’s why we have invested so much in the standardization of our processes, recruitment of great talents and partnership with top notch Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to make our customer’s businesses greater.

“We are grateful to ISO and Digital Encode for leading us through the path of getting certified. Our promise to simply enjoy adding value and transforming our client’s businesses.

“As a business, we are committed to continuously investing in our workforce, improving our internal and external processes and also position ourselves for collaboration with tested brands in the technology space.”

