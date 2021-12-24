Abiodun Tasks Tertiary Institutions on Climate Change, COVID-19, Others

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday tasked research and tertiary institutions in the country to find lasting solutions to the myriad of challenges facing humanity, which range from climate change to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Abiodun stated this during the lecture he delivered at the second and third convocation ceremony of the Mountain Top University on the topic: ‘Quest for Excellence: The Nexus of Faith, Knowledge and Resilience’.

He noted that for local solutions to be sought for local challenges, there was need to encourage and cultivate innovation among the youths.

Abiodun, while noting that the country was lagging behind when it comes to introducing disruptive technology, said human development is about creating opportunities and building a person’s ability to innovate and be entrepreneurial.

The governor said: “To this university in particular and the entire academic world, this is an opportunity to reflect on the fact that our world has been ravaged and significantly altered by various events, ranging from climate change to security challenges, such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, as well as the current raging COVID-1919 pandemic.

“It is, therefore, important that our research institutions and scholars turn their attention to finding solutions to this myriad of challenges facing humanity in general. You should exercise the faith, conduct research, and be resilient in order to come up with solutions to stem the tide.

“Local solutions must be sought for local challenges, but for this to happen, we need to encourage and cultivate innovation among our youths.”

The governor urged the institution to aid youth development, and empowerment for the indigent students seeking knowledge, charging it to emulate the Work and Study Programme as it is obtained at the Ogun State Government-owned Tai Solarin University of Education.

Abiodun, who also urged the graduands to take part in the political process by becoming active in determining the future of the country, added that: “If you leave the space for others to determine your future by sitting on the fence, the implication is that their vision may not be in tandem with your dreams.”

While describing education as complete, wholesome, beneficial and of great value to the society and individuals if grounded in moral and spiritual firmament, he added: “Education provides material and spiritual firmament for individuals; purifies and strengthens the moral fabric of the society whilst developing the human capital for nation-building.”

In his remarks, the Chancellor of Mountain Top University, Pastor Daniel Olukoya, while congratulating the graduands for excelling in their various academic pursuits, charged them to choose their companions, treasure their time, pray for favour to find a good spouse and guard their thoughts.

The highlight of the convocation was the conferment of the Honorary Degree of Doctors of Letters on Pastor Folashade Olukoya, the wife of the chancellor, and the presentation of cash reward and offer of automatic employment to Miss Oluseyi Olubunmi, who graduated as the best student from the School of Economics with a GP of 4.96.

