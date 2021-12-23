Yuletide: Anambra NSCDC Deploys 2,077 Officers to Churches, Event Venues

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) Anambra State Command has deployed 2,077 men to all parts of Anambra State, including churches and venues of celebration.

This, the command said is to curb any form of crime in the state, during the Christmas celebration.

A press statement by the spokesperson of the command, DSC Edwin Okadigbo, stated that the men deployed were drawn from various units of the corps, and would be manning areas of competence to ensure result.

The unit he said included: Conventional Civil Defenders, Chemical and Biological Unit , Counter Terrorism Unit, Disaster Management Unit , Special Female Squad, Operations Department, intelligence and Investigation Department and Anti-Vandalism squad of the Command.

Okadigbo said: “In view of the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebration, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) Anambra State Command, is assuring the good people of Anambra State and residents alike of the Command’s readiness to perform its statutory responsibility.

“We will be protecting lives and properties and Government’s Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in and across the State during the celebration.

“The State Commandant, Mr. Everestus Chimezie Obiyo has ordered the deployment of 2077 officers and men, as well as necessary logistics to all churches and venues of events in the State.

“Personnel deployed for this critical assignment are under strict instruction of the State Commandant to be civil, professional, but firm in the discharge of their duties.”

The spokesperson said the command will also collaborate with other security agencies and critical stakeholders to ensure that the celebration is peaceful and hitch-free.

“We are ever ready and prepared to deal with miscreants, hoodlums, and other disgruntled elements that may attempt to cause break down of law and order before during and after the festive period. Parents and guardians are advised to caution their wards to be law abiding.”

