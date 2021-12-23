Police Intimidation: ActionAid Wants Charges against Actor, Olatunji Dropped

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The ActionAid Nigeria has called on the Nigerian Police Force to intensify actions against police intimidation, brutality and the gross violation of the rights of Nigerian citizens.

Speaking in Abuja, the Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Ms. Ene Obi, said: “ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) is appalled by the actions of members of Oke-Odo and Area P Police Station in Abule Egba and Ayobo respectively, leading to the arrest of one of ActionAid Nigeria’s Social Justice Influencers, Actor and Director, Mr. Damola Olatunji and his assistant.

“We have been following the unfolding events with keen interest and it is important to state that the arrest and court charges against Olatunji are unnecessary and merely a show of force and power.”

Ms. Obi claimed that Olatunji was arrested for speaking against police intimidation and harassment of a motorcycle rider, popularly called ‘Okada’ in Lagos.

Obi noted that policemen slapped Olatunji’s assistant, seized his phones and both were manhandled and arrested like common criminals.

She said both have now been charged to court, albeit, presently on bail of N500,000 each and two sureties.

‘‘Nigerians should feel safe to speak up against injustice and security agencies should desist from using brute arbitrary power and control as instruments for brutality, harassment, and intimidation. The Nigerian Police Force shouldn’t be portrayed as an agency for intimidating and harassing the public.

She said: “ActionAid Nigeria demands that the charges against Mr. Damola Olatunji and his assistant on this case be dropped with immediate effect. The situation need not degenerate into a show of power between citizens and security agency.

“ActionAid Nigeria is watching and monitoring this case closely and will continue to speak against this illegitimate arrest and unwarranted assault on its citizens.’’

