Pinnick: Super Eagles to Get New Head Coach before AFCON

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The Super Eagles have been confirmed to get a new head coach before they kick off their campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to begin on January 9, in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Speaking at the inaugural Guide of Sports Editors forum in Lagos yesterday, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, confirmed that the federation was in discussions with three European coaches and that the selected gaffer will be unveiled before AFCON begins.

Although he admitted that the Portuguese recommended by Jose Mourinho was indeed amongst the three, he however declined to say who has been selected to replace sacked Gernot Rohr.

“It is true that Jose Paseiro is one of the three coaches we are discussing with. At this stage of the selection process, it will be improper to announce here the top runner. What I can assure you and Nigerians is that Super Eagles will get a new head coach before the AFCON begins. We are in the middle of getting that business done,” observed Pinnick who also doubles as CAF and FIFA executive committee member.

Former Serbia national team coach, Mladen Krstajic, was also in the running for the Super Eagles job before he was appointed as the head coach of Israeli Conference League side, Maccabi Tel Aviv, penultimate Thursday.

Pinnick admitted discussing Nigeria’s coaching matters with both Mourinho and former Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger who is now involved with FIFA.

“Both Mourinho and Arsene remain amongst the very best in coaching business. I don’t see anything wrong in asking for their opinion for Nigeria to get the best replacement for Gernot Rohr.”

The NFF president hinted that given the circumstances leading to the exit of Rohr from the Eagles job, “ We are working hard to ensure that we have enough funds from our sponsors to pay whoever that is appointed as Nigeria’s new Head Coach.”

Pinnick also confirmed promises by sponsors of the NFF to offset debts owed Rohr and other coaches in the employment of the federation within the next ten days.

Asked if the new manager was going to take charge of the Super Eagles at the AFCON in Cameroon, Pinnick said “ if the new Coach will win the AFCON for us, why not?”

He was quick to add that in the event that it is interim coach Austin Eguavoen that leads the team to victory in Cameroon, “ then, we may have a rethink and perhaps, ask him to carry on. What we are looking for is the coach that will deliver and make Nigerians happy in victory.”

As a top CAF member, Pinnick insists that the tournament will proceed as planned despite attempts by the European clubs body (ECA) to prevent African players from participating in it.

“ CAF is putting in place a top notch Covid testing facilities to prevent spread of the pandemic at the tournament. We are using the same top labor that handled the FIFA Arab Cup tournament in Qatar just last week,” revealed the CAF executive.

