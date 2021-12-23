Olori Naomi Announces Separation from Ooni of Ife

By Vanessa Obioha

The three-year marriage between Queen Silekunola Naomi and the Ooni of Ife Adeyeye Ogunwusi has ended. Announcing the separation on her Instagram page, the Queen set the records straight about her separation to avoid any misconceptions.

According to her, her decision to move on has nothing to do with the Ooni marrying another queen. Last October rumours were rife that the Ooni had set his eyes on Princess Afolashade Ashley. Also during the Ooni’s sixth coronation anniversary recently, Naomi’s absence was overwhelmingly noted.

Still clarifying facts about her marriage with the Ooni, the she stated that she was indeed the only wife of the Ooni throughout their marriage even though there were side attractions. “It was never an issue,” she added.

She insisted that her marriage to the Ooni was never arranged as many believed.

“I never knew the prophetess said to have introduced me to him. Instead, he introduced her to me after I agreed to marry him. I was only being polite out of respect for him.”

Regarding the rumour about her having a daughter before her union with the Ooni, the evangelist wrote that she had never been pregnant “all my life before Tadenikawo; my son is my first ever pregnancy with medical reports to back it up. The girl who is said to be my daughter is my niece.”

Although she didn’t divulge the reason behind the decision, the tone of her post suggested that she endured a lot through the three-year marriage. She hinted that she did her best to make it work and smiled through the struggles.

While quitting her royal titles, Naomi pleaded for peace as she embraces a new dawn and ceased to be a slave to her thoughts of perfection.

The Naomi and the Ooni tied the knots in 2018 after Olori Wuraola left the Ooni in 2017.

