News in Photographs: Osinbajo Chairs Extraordinary FEC Meeting

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over an extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja

The Vice President is standing in for President Muhammadu Buhari who is on a one-day official visit to Borno State to inaugurate some projects embarked upon and completed by Governor Babagana Zulum.

The meeting, which is being attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, also has 10 ministers physically present.

The Ministers include Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Aviation, Hedi Sirika; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed and Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Others are Power, Muazu Sambo; Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu and three Ministers of State, Olorunnimbe Mamora (Health); Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba (Education) and Sharon Ikeazor (Environment)

See photos

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

