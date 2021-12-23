Nasarawa Gov Swears in 14 New Commissioners, 18 Advisers

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday sworn in 14 new commissioners and 18 Special Advisers in the state.

The governor also commended members of the state House of Assembly for the accelerated screening and confirmation of the new members of his cabinet.

Sule said: “I commend the Honourable Speaker and members of the state Assembly for the accelerated screening and confirmation of the nominees. This is a demonstration of our collective commitment of providing purposeful leadership and delivery of service to our people.”

The governor, however, told the new appointees that they were coming at the most trying time of his administration because the people are yearning for more dividends of democracy, and the administration was in the last lap of its first tenure.

While challenging his new political appointees, the governor said: “This has put heavy burden on you as new appointees. You must discharge your duties bearing in mind our principles of accountability, probity, loyalty and prudent management of public resources.

“You must be dedicated, patriotic, as well as rise up to the challenges ahead. This is the only way we can leave a legacy that will stand the test of time.”

On the recent security breakdown in some parts of the state, Sule said he was appalled to observe some threats to the security and stability of some parts of the state occasioned by the activities of some disgruntled elements.

According to him, “I need to make it categorically clear that the government will not take it lightly with anybody that is bent on causing disaffection and instability in any part of Nasarawa State.

“I assure you that the perpetrators will be fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law no matter how highly placed. We cannot allow what is happening in other states to happen in our state, because we are one people united by common destiny.”

