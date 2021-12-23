Magori Emerges Chairman Sokoto NUJ

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Mr. Dalhatu Abdullahi Magori of Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) has emerged the new chairman of Sokoto State Council of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Magori emerged unopposed through the state delegates conference yesterday at press centre Zuru Road, Sokoto, due to the withdrawal of other contestants from the race.

Others who emerged through consensus included Mr. Abbas Tukur Sanyinna, Vice Chairman; Nasiru Muhammad Bello, Secretary General; Aliyu Muhammad Shuni, Treasurer; Tukur Aliyu Arkilla Assistant Secretary General, Abubakar Isah Financial Secretary and Nura Bello Maikwanli Auditor General.

Speaking before the inauguration of the new exco of the NUJ, Vice President of Zone A, Mr. Muhammad Umar, thanked the Sokoto NUJ for their sportsmanship and maturity stressing that the election was free and fair.

He added that the sportsmanship exhibited by the Sokoto council has made the work easy for them.

“We have to commend your sportsmanship and maturity; you have made the work easy for us. We are only here for inauguration,” he added.

In his address, the Commissioner for Information Sokoto State, Mr. Isah Bajini Galandanchi, thanked the previous executives for supporting government programmes and policies and urged the newly elected executives to emulate them.

On his part the Commissioner of Finance, Sokoto State, Mr. Abdusamad Dasuki, said the previous executives and NUJ in the state have been instrumental to the ministry’s reformation of financial propriety.

He further stated that with the media sensitisation and public enlightenment, the reformation by the Ministry of Finance in the state was a huge success.

“When we initially started the reformation some people raised an eyebrow. This made the former NUJ to schedule a meeting with the ministry after many hours of deliberation the chairman was convinced that we mean well for the people of the state and he pledged the union support to the reformation.”

Earlier in his address, the Outgoing Chairman, Mr. Isa Shuni, thanked the members of the union for availing him opportunity to serve them.

Shuni noted that NUJ under him has made an indelible mark.

He mentioned some of his achievements to include, training and retraining of council members by offering scholarship to those that did not have minimum qualification to practice by sending them to Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic to study Mass Communication at diploma level.

Magori, in his acceptance speech as the new chairman, thanked the council members for the confidence reposed in him, saying that he would not disappoint them.

Dalhatu further disclosed that transparency, open door policy, training and retraining of members will be his watchword.

