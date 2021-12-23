Juventus, Man Utd, Chelsea Battle for Dembele ‘s Signature

Juventus, Manchester United and Chelsea are all pushing to sign Barcelona’s winger Ousmane Dembele, Diario Sport reports

Dembele’s contract with the Blaugrana comes to an end in the summer of 2022, which has sparked plenty of debate around his future.

Barcelona have not given up on keeping the 24-year-old past this season, and there could be a short-term renewal that keeps him in Catalonia and allows more time to negotiate a longer deal.

But while Dembele is happy with his current role at Barcelona, his agent has stated that a move elsewhere could see him earn double what he does at Camp Nou while also having a chance of winning trophies.

Barcelona are attempting to combat that by offering Dembele a lower salary with various bonuses that could see him become one of the club’s highest earners if he and the team perform well.

If they are not successful in getting Dembele to sign before January, the club could offload four or five players to ensure they can sign two attacking recruits in the January window.

