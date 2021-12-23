Iheanacho, Ndidi Knocked out of Carabao Cup with Leicester

Both Super Eagles players, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho missed the chance of progressing with Leicester City into the semi final of the Carabao Cup at the expense of Liverpool last night.

Leicester lost the quarter final fixture 5-4 in a nail-biting penalty shootouts regulation time had deadlocked at 3-3. Leicester blew a 3-1 advantage at halftime as Liverpool were brought back to life at the death when Japanese forward Takumi Minamino, equalized at the 90th minute to force the game into shootout.

Ndidi who played in the central defence role was partly to blame for Liverpool’s second goal.

Iheanacho however was one of the Leicester players who scored their penalty kicks while Diogo Jota scored the decisive spot kick to earn Liverpool the 5-4 win and the ticket to the last four.

