FG Declares December 27, 28, January 3 Public Holidays for Christmas, Boxing Day, New Year Celebrations

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has declared December 27 and 28, 2021 and Monday, January 3, 2022, as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day celebrations respectively.

The Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, enjoined Christians to practice the doctrines of Christ, which include but not limited to these – faith, hope and love.

Aregbesola said: “We must emulate the life of Jesus Christ in His practice and teachings on humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that his birth signifies. This will be the best way to portray Christ and celebrate his birth.”

He reiterated that peace and security are two critical conditions for economic development and prosperity and urged Christians and Nigerians to make the best use of the festive period to pray for the total eradication of insecurity bedeviling the nation.

The minister strongly charged Nigerians not to be lulled into a false sense of security on COVID-19 pandemic but to note that it is increasingly assuming a very dangerous and harmful dimension with the emergence of a virulent variant, Omicron, insisting that “this calls for deliberate responsibility and discipline on the part of all.”

He also enjoined Nigerians to adhere strictly to and observe all the stipulated non-pharmaceutical protocols and guidelines for COVID-19 such as wearing of facemasks, frequent washing of hands with soap and water, using of hand sanitizer and avoidance of large groups; and urged them to quickly report to medical authorities of any respiratory illness observed in self and others before, during and after the Yuletide.

He said that the Yuletide season called for Spartan discipline in order to prevent the spread of the virus. “Moderately celebrate the festival without large groupings and observe all the protocols stipulated by medical authorities. Take it as a point of personal responsibility to prevent the spread of the virus,” he charged.

The minister also assured that the government has put in place effective measures for the security of lives and property and expects Nigerians to support the efforts of security agencies by providing useful information that would assist them in the performance of their duties.

He admonished all citizens to remain focused as he expressed confidence that 2022 would be a better year for us all, wishing all Christians in particular a happy Christmas and all Nigerians a peaceful and prosperous New Year celebration.

