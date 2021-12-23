Assembly Raises Nasarawa N109.8bn 2022 Appropriation Bill by N4.5bn

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has increased the 2022 Appropriation Bill by N4.5 billion from the initial N109.8 billion to N114.3 billion and subsequently passed it into law.

The initial N109.8 billion earlier presented by Governor Abdullahhi Sule to the House.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the passage of the appropriation bill into law after the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Daniel Ogazi, moved a motion to that effect and was seconded by the House Minority Leader, Hon. Abel Bala, during the House proceedings yesterday in Lafia.

Abdullahi explained that the increase in the 2022 appropriation bill was as a result of an upward review of some sectorial allocations due to their importance and for the overall development of the state.

He appreciated members of the House for their commitment and hard work in ensuring the speedy passage of the budget.

“A bill for a law to authorise the issue Out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the state (Appropriation Bill) of the sum of N114, 287, 447, 524. 06. only for the services of Nasarawa State Government for the period of 12 months, commencing from 1st January, 2022 ending 31st December, 2022 is read for third time and passed,” the speaker said.

Accordingly, the speaker announced that the sum of N73, 868, 482, 458. 05 only was set aside as recurrent expenditure, while N40, 418, 965, 066.01 only was voted for capital expenditure.

The speaker, therefore, demanded the disengagement of consultants on revenue generation engaged by MDAs because “they do not add value to the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).”

