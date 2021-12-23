ARM, TechnoVision Holds 2022 Young Talent Pitch

Emma Okonji

ARM in partnership with TechnoVision (TVC) has announced the 2022 edition of the Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) finalists pitch event, which holds virtually April 8th, 2022 due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisers have therefore called for applications from interested Nigerian startups and entrepreneurs for the pitch.

According to them, the DAAYTA 2022 has commenced as ARM seeks the brightest and most innovative start-up business ideas in Nigeria to participate in this edition.

