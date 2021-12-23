A VIRUS, VACCINATION AND VEXATIONS

As the novel Corona Virus 2019 ripped through western capitals leaving death and disease in its wake, many Nigerians quaked in their boots. What would happen when it got here, many asked? How would a country and with historic hygiene hurdles cope?

How would a country overflowing with superstitions cope? The predictions were apocalyptic: experts predicted millions of deaths and catastrophic infection rates. The dire predictions saw many clinging to their prayer beads and hope.

With people dropping like flies in Spain and Italy, the virus soon found its way into Africa and then Nigeria. It was brought here by those who having visited affected countries failed to take requisite precautions.

But Nigerians were spared the worst. Although, the virus sent some notable Nigerians to their graves, the infection and mortality rates were comparatively lower than what obtained in some other countries.

While the virus did not kill or sicken millions, it wrought long-lasting changes to the way Nigerians lived and did business. Historically hygiene-lax, Nigerians were forced to sit up and learn frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizers. Nigerians also grumbled their way to the use of face masks. Other measures like social distancing and closure of public spaces were obeyed more in breach, especially by many public officers.

The virus also whipped up a potpourri of issues, especially after the country went into a lockdown. Many livelihoods that supported vulnerable Nigerians were wiped out while many families found their resources eviscerated.

The virus also exposed just how shallow public accountability remains in Nigeria, and the vast depths of public anger. The management of funds meant to alleviate the difficulties occasioned by the virus was without transparency. Officials went about distributing palliatives. But many of the recipients were only ghost recipients.

While many were said to have become rich beyond the dreams of avarice from the funds, locations of warehouses holding palliatives soon leaked and Nigerians swarmed. The images will stay long in the memory. From Jos, the Plateau State Capital, to Kubwa and Gwagwalada in the Federal Capital Territory, and a handful of other places around the country, Nigerians fell upon the warehouses with a vengeance, carting away practically everything they could find.

As the virus raged, so did superstitions and skepticism. Many openly questioned its existence. Many branded it a fictitious invention of the West. The religious among Nigerians went as far as resurrecting an age-long feud with science.

Thankfully, the development of vaccines continued at pace. The breakthrough finally came months after the virus cut loose. Vaccines were soon ready and vaccination commenced. Many have since been vaccinated. But many remain skeptical about the provenance and efficacy of the vaccines. So, in Nigeria, many are yet to receive the jab.

Now, with the Omicron variant of the virus in town, it is not just internal vexations that convulse the country. Already, there have been diplomatic spats and tit-for-tat actions by countries reeling from the new variant.

As a sick world looks ahead unsure of what to make of a virus whose true origin is still shrouded behind China`s iron curtain, Nigeria must take the many lessons of the pandemic to heart and fortify its health care system.

It is no secret that health care in Nigeria is expensive, leaving children with some of the steepest prices to pay. Many public hospitals in the country grumble with disrepair perfectly mirroring the disgruntled medical personnel who staff them and go months without pay.

There remains a lot of work to be done before Nigeria can get its public health priorities right. There is no guarantee that in the future, something as vicious as the virus will not emerge.

If and when it does, Nigeria must be prepared to handle its unique pressures.

Kene Obiezu,

keneobiezu@gmail.com

