1,300 Benefit from Emeka Okwuosa Foundation Healthcare Outreach in Anambra

No less than 1,300 persons in Oraifite, Anambra State benefitted from a three day health week fair organised by the Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation in collaboration with the Voom Foundation.

The three day health week fair consisted of medical assistants, general practitioners and volunteers coming from the USA and teaching hospitals in Nigeria.

The event which was held from December 14 to 16 saw patients given medical treatment, consultations, getting screened and administration of drugs for free. Others include issuing out a wheelchair to an aged patient who could not walk and giving eyeglasses to 211 beneficiaries.

Speaking about the success of the event, the founder of the Voom Foundation Dr.Vincent Ohaju expressed his joy for being part in the health care process.

He said, “.. I am happy the Sir Emeka Okwusoa Foundation is investing greatly in healthcare and it was good to come down to this country and do something in the healthcare industry to raise the standard of health in the South-East. The last three days have been an exciting time with a lot of interesting patients. Many patients do not know they have high blood pressure, artritis, hypertension, but this adventure has been able to give hope to all. It has been a dream of a lifetime even having local and international volunteers..”

He added that the two foundations aim to have an open-heart surgery in the coming year.

The event also had in attendance representatives like Shawn Andaya-Pulliam, the Executive Director of Voom Foundation; Honorable Azuka Okwuosa, a former executive Chairman of Nnewi-North and former Anambra gubernatorial candidate, 2021 and the Director of the Foundation.

Shawn Andaya-Pulliam, the Executive Director of Voom Foundation shared about how the last health week was a successful one in September and how the just concluded one was their groundbreaking record of attended beneficiaries.

The General Manager of the foundation, Amanda Obidike said that the objective of the project was to transform the face of healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

She said, “Rural residents in the South-East often encounter barriers to healthcare that limit their ability to obtain the care they need. In order for rural residents to have sufficient access, we collaborated with Voom Foundation from the USA to provide necessary and appropriate attention on arthritis, Malaria.”

