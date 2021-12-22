Wike Signs N483bn Appropriation Bill into Law

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has signed the state’s 2022 budget of N483.1 billion into law.

Signing the Rivers State Appropriation Law No. 11. 2021, yesterday, at the Executive Chamber of Government House, Port Harcourt, the governor assured that his administration would mobilise resources towards achieving 80 percent implementation of the 2022 budget.

Governor Wike said: “By the grace of God, we will hit the ground running from January 1st. And so we think that what you have done is to give support to the executive council to render good services to the people of the state.”

The governor said his administration would remain focused in providing services to the state and its people.

According to the governor, everything would be put in place to ensure the state have the enabling resources to execute and implement what is provided in the budget.

“I must sincerely thank and assure you that we will do all we can to make sure we achieve not less than 80 percent of the implementation of the budget, believing that God willing, we will get the necessary resources,” Wike said.

He hinted that as a political year, 2022 would also be turbulent politically and would require so much attention in that regards.

He restated that the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill would have ripple effect on the polity, particularly if the National Assembly decided to override the president.

“So, next year will be politically turbulent and it will affect performance of every budget. But I pray to God that it shouldn’t be much, so that we will be able to execute the necessary plans and goods we have for our people,” he said.

The governor, however, thanked the lawmakers for quick passage of the appropriation bill and continual support in the provision of sustained good governance in the state.

Earlier, Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, acknowledged the robust collaboration that has existed between the executive and the legislature.

Ibani said most critics of the projects of the Wike’s administration, particularly the flyovers, lacked hindsight about their overall derivable benefits.

According to him, there is a reduced travel time occasioned by the flyovers on Port Harcourt- Aba Expressway, which is real value added to quantum of time used in doing business.

The speaker noted that Wike has brought dynamism to governance in applying practical ideas and solutions to problems besetting the society.

Also, the Leader of the House, Hon. Martins Amaewhule, who presented the Rivers State Appropriation Law No. 11, 2021 to the governor for his assent, said that the lawmakers sat, studied the various estimates before passing same.

According to him, given how the previous budgets have been implemented, they are sure that this current appropriation law would be implemented to consolidate the successes already achieved.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

