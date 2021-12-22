VBank Opens Seamless International Door for Gamers

Some young Nigerians gathered at the Hall Two of the Landmark Events Center at Oniru in Victoria Island last Wednesday to match their talents and compete at the first edition of the Vbank Kon10dr E-Sport Championship.

This event marks another milestone for the micro-finance bank, as they continue to lend their support to sporting categories that have not only captured the imagination of the younger generation, but that are also fast becoming the rave worldwide.

Just last year, the bank supported the Snooker and Billiards family as they hosted both table sports at the prestigious Lagos Country Club in Ikeja.

The Kon10dr e-Sport Championship brought together another family; those who match their gaming skills with opponents both locally and internationally. And that international angle is what makes the involvement of the bank with the game unique, as it opens an international door for the participants of the sport to enjoy.

The finals saw contestants competing in four categories: three were individual events while one was a team event.

Vbank creates an opportunity for gamers by giving them a gateway on the bank App, to pay for their PSN and Xbox Live.

And for people who are constantly battling and competing with a global audience, this makes the playing field more level.

The Senior Product Manager for VBank, Ebere Ahaotu ,further reiterated, “At VBank we have always been passionate about sports, and the development of our local talents.

“That’s why this partnership with Kon10dr to sponsor the e-sports Championship affords us the opportunity to push Nigerian e-sports to the global stage.”

