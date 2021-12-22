The Reward of Giving Back to Society

Following his outstanding performance in touching lives in Imo State and beyond, Founder, Aka Ji Ikukuoma Foundation, Dr. Summers Nwokie, has been recognised with the Imo Philanthropist of the Year, writes Chiamaka Ozulumba

Aka ji Ikukuoma Foundation was established few years ago out of the passion to put smiles on the faces of the downtrodden. Its objective was to develop rural communities, give aid to indigent women and widows, ensure the protection of the rights and privileges of the girl-child and the prisoners.

Also, the foundation is charged with the responsibility of working for the overall development of the underprivileged persons, to hunt, train and develop the potentials of talented youths who are gifted in different kinds of sport.

The Aka ji Ikukuoma Foundation also assists in the provision of healthcare materials and provides scholarship and educational aids to the poor in the society.

Essentially, since it was established, it has worked rigorously to break the chain of poverty beclouding the people of the state and beyond in order to restore hope for a better tomorrow.

For High Chief Dr. Summers V.C Nwokie, the founder of the Aka ji Ikukuoma Foundation, his immense contributions to human and community development can never be overemphasised as his penchant for giving is extraordinary, while his unwavering concern for the indigent and the downtrodden is legendary.

It is worthy of note that his love for humanity and desire for continuity, effective service and proper documentation, propelled his establishment of Ikukuoma Foundation, a non-governmental, humanitarian organisation, in order to institutionalise his public-spirited and philantropic activities.

So, the worthy recognition that was bestowed on Dr. Nwokie is very significant as it conveys a message of appreciation and goes on to establish the fact that his efforts are impactful, both to the beneficiaries and the public in general.

Before now, Dr Summers had been conferred and honoured with several awards and Chieftaincy titles such as Aka Ji Ikuku 1, Agbara Ka Ibeya 1, Aka Ekpuchi Onwa 1, Onapuru Dike ihe okpu n’Onu 1 in recognition of his numerous contributions to the development of the community.

Without any iota of doubt, The Imo Philanthropist of the Year Award on Dr Summers through his foundation following his contribution to the development of the society is deserving.

