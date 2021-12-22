Senate Confirms Muazu Sambo as Minister

Deji Elumoye and Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The Senate yesterday plenary confirmed the nomination of Muazu Sambo as ministerial designate after scaling the screening hurdles.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week named Sambo as a ministerial nominee from Taraba State to replace the former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, who was sacked in September along with Sabo Nanono, former Minister of Agriculture .

Sambo while fielding questions from Senators during his screening expressed disappointment with the state of the Manbila power project saying it is an embarrassment to the country.

He attributed the major constraint of the project to the arbitration case against the federal government in Paris, France and stressed the need to compensate the company that took Nigeria to court for the project to fully kick off for the benefits of Nigerians.

The nominee, however, gave an assurance that if he is confirmed and posted to the Ministry Power, he will fix the challenges of the Manbila power project within one year.

“I don’t know much about the problems bedevilling the project but with my professionalism and integrity, I can fix the problems within one year “

Sambo, who is a building engineer by profession also attributed the problem of incesant building collapse in the country to desperate attempt by house owners to cut coner adding that any building that is not put on sound foundation will definitely face the risk of collapse.

Responding to a question on house deficit, he urged the federal government to partner with private sector to be able to build mass housing for Nigerians stressing that there is no way the government alone can do it.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after his confirmation, Sambo called on Nigerians to put him in prayers saying it is prayers by Nigerians would enable him succeed in office and justify the conference reposed in him by President Buhari.

