RxAll unveils New Retail Outlet in Ibadan

As part of its commitment in ensuring access to affordable quality medications, a leading health technology company in the country, RxAll, has opened a branch called RxGO in Ibadan.

The branch was commissioned by the Baale of Awotan, Remi Olumegbon, who expressed profound gratitude.

The traditional ruler expressed, “I am so delighted that RxAll brought this pharmaceutical outlet to Ibadan. It is indeed a huge investment considering the nature of the health care sector in the country.

He further urged people to approach professional pharmacists whenever they are ill.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the CEO RxAll, Mr. Adebayo Alonge, said that the company had endeared itself to patients and pharmacies by innovating products (such as RxScanner) to authenticate medicines, tackle fake drugs, and help pharmaceutical firms to reach their potential through the use of technology.

He highlighted: “Our core vision is to ensure everyone in the world has access to safe and authenticated medicines irrespective of the class at an affordable price.

“Fake drugs are negatively impacting the pharmaceutical sector in Nigeria, and the only way to combat the distribution and use of fake drugs is through the deployment of technology.”

Alonge noted that RxAll expanded its operations to Ibadan to tackle counterfeit medication through tech solutions, raising the standard of pharmacy, and protect the pharmaceutical sector in Nigeria from collapse.

Patients and pharmacies in the market, according to him, could either go to the branch to buy first-hand drugs or purchase affordable and authenticated drugs through its drug delivery platform, Rxdelivered.

“The reason for opening this branch is to increase the accessibility of high-quality medicines to people at the inner core of the cities and also people in the rural area,” says the CEO.

Hence, he reaffirmed the commitment of RxAll to helping patients and pharmacies through a range of tech-driven products and services.

