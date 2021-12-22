PSC Rejects Tenure Extension for Former Presidential Security Aide by former IG

•Orders CP to refund salaries earned since Jan 1, 2020

•Promotes two AIGs to rank of DIG, six CPs elevated to AIG

•Says Kyari’s case will be treated in January

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The 13th Plenary Meeting of the Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday rejected a tenure extension granted a former Chief Security Officer to former President Goodluck Jonathan, CP Abdulkarim Dauda, who was due to retire from service in January, 2020 but had his tenure extended to 2023 by the former Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu.

The commission also announced the promotion of two Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) while six Commissioners of Police (CPs) were promoted to the rank of AIG.

The two AIG’s promoted to DIGs were AIG Zaki M. Ahmed and AIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo.

While AIG Zaki was promoted to cover the vacant duty post that was created as a result of the retirement of DIG Tijjani Baba who retired on October 6th, 2021, AIG Kokumo will be filling the gap left by DIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo who retired on November 21, 2021.

Commissioners of Police Buba Sanusi, CP, Katsina State; Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed, CP Anti Fraud, Force Headquarters Abuja; Bello Sani Dalijan, CP INEC; Sahabo Abubakar Yahaya, CP Yobe State; Akingbola Olatunji, CP Benue State and Hakeem Odumosun, CP Lagos State whose appeal for adjustment of promotion date was approved were promoted Assistant Inspector’s General of Police.

Briefing newsmen at the end of a plenary meeting in Abuja, the Commissioner representing the Media and the South-south zone in the commission, Mr. Austin Adoyonme Braimo, said the board rejected an appeal by the affected former security aide of President Jonathan, whom instead of proceeding on retirement in January 1, 2020, his tenure was extended to 2023 by former IGP Mohammed Adamu.

He said that in spite of the extension, CP Abdulkarim Dauda wrote the commission to promote him to the rank of AIG.

The board, however, rejected his appeal and ordered him to refund the salaries earned within the period.

“We want to ensure that justice is done. That is what the board has done. We took the decision so that it will act as a deterrent.

“The board has taken a decision and the decision will be communicated to the IG”, he said.

The commission also announced the promotion of 17 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to the rank of Commissioner of Police while 24 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) were promoted to the rank of DCP.

He disclosed that 49 Chief Supretendents of Police (CSPs) were elevated to the rank of ACP even as 74 Supretendents of Police (SPs) were moved up to the rank of CPS.

Further details showed that 866 Deputy Supretendents of Police (DSPs) were promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) while 716 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPs) 2 were confirmed ASP 1.

“I urge officers who have not received promotion to be patient. We are aware of so many officers, who have spent 6-7 years on the same rank. We will address it”, he said.

On the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Abba Kyari, he said the recommendation of the IG was before the commission and would be given due consideration.

He said the recommendation was before a department, which would get to a standing committee before reaching the plenary for consideration.

Continuing, he said Abba Kyari’s matter would be treated by January next year.

Meanwhile, Police Force Headquarters yesterday paraded 26 crime suspects including five women in Abuja.

The suspects were involved in kidnapping, armed robbery, impersonation, among others.

Sixteen assorted fire arms were also recovered from them including three AK47 rifles and seven AK 47 magazines and 167 live ammunition, smart phones and Iphones.

Parading the suspects, Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police, said the suspects were variously involved in the kidnapping of a 9-year old boy from a school in Abuja while others were involved in kidnapping and armed banditry in Kaduna State even as others robbed petrol stations and ATM machines.

He said the suspects would be charged to court on conclusion of investigation.

