Pakistani Navy Visits Nigerian Counterpart, Pledges to Strengthen Partnership

Precious Ugwuzor

The Pakistani Navy Ship (PNS) ALAMGIR recently visited its Nigerian Navy counterpart at the Western Naval Command (WNC) in Apapa, Lagos.

While pledging to strengthen the partnership between both nations, the PNS also held a

a two-day medical outreach for the Ojo community in partnership with the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital.

The mission Commander, Commodore Mahmood Azhar said Pakistan cherishes its relationship with Nigeria and looks for ways to strengthen it by improving more cooperation between the countries in future.

He said: “Therefore, we are going to have a two-day medical camp in which we have a team of specialist doctors who are going to provide free medicines as well for the local populace.

“This is just a way to show our token of love to the Nigerian people and it shows our intention and the good wishes from the people of Pakistan to Nigeria.”

The Commodore said that Nigeria is the most important country in Africa, therefore, Pakistan would continue to seek for ways to strengthen bilateral relationship between the two countries.

“We wish Africa and Nigeria more success and we will ensure that our relationship is better in future,” Azhar said.

Also speaking, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa said the medical outreach was a good idea because it would help improve the health status of the people of the community.

Gbassa, who was represented by the Command’s Chief of Staff, Rear Admiral Habila Zakaria, said the sea exercise between the two navies would further cement the collaboration.

The FOC said that both countries have had a lot of areas where they have gained from each other in terms of trainings.

“Many of our officers are beneficiaries of the trainings from Pakistan and we have seen some improvement from the officers who have studied in Pakistan,” Gbassa said.

