Osimhen Declares Self Fit for Super Eagles at AFCON

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles Interim Handler, Austin Eguavoen, must be grinning from ear to ear now following Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen’s post on social media that he’s now fit to play for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to kick off on January 9 in Cameroon.

Following the facial injury Osimhen sustained last November and the subsequent surgeries, the Napoli forward was initially ruled out of participating in the tournament.

But yesterday, the Napoli talisman posted on the social media that he was now available to be selected by Nigeria.

Osimhen, 22, posted this message on Twitter: “I am 100% ready to represent Nigeria at the AFCON 2021 unless if not picked by the coaches.”

The post was later followed by tweets of several pictures by Napoli, showing Osimhen appearing in a special black protective mask, training alone.

Before undergoing surgery on his cheekbone and eye socket on 23 November, Osimhen had scored nine goals in 14 club appearances this season.

Later yesterday evening, Osimhen was reported to have contacted both the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare and the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick to reassure them of his readiness to be part of Nigeria’s squad to Cameroon.

The news of his return to action must have come to Eguavoen like a sweet smelling fragrance. Another Nigerian forward touted as possible replacement for the Napoli star, Paul Onuachu, also came up with hamstring injury on Sunday during his club’s Belgian league engagement and now ruled out of action for one month.

Although Eguavoen is yet to name his squad from the 40-man list submitted to the NFF by sacked German Coach Gernot Rohr, the picture of those to be in the team will begin to emerge when Eagles assemble in Abuja for the final training before jetting out to Yaounde to open their campaign against Pharaohs of Egypt on January 11.

