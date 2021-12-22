Ogun Approves 100% Increase in Judges’ Rental Allowances

Ogun State government has approved an increase in judges’ rental allowances from 100 per cent to 200 per cent of their basic salary, just as a memo to provide for extra allowances for all judges to enhance their performance, would be forwarded to the State Executive Council.

The State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, disclosed this when he inaugurated two Judges into the state’s High Court and three into the State Customary Court of Appeal at the Obas Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta yesterday.

The five judges are Justices Adewole Adeyemi and Safrat Bello for the State High Court and Justices Philip Akinsinde, Olukemi Osisanya and Idowu Odugbesan, for the State Customary Court of Appeal.

According to the governor, “we will continue to appreciate the enormous work of our Judges. We don’t want them to compromise that is why we will continue to look after their welfare.

“The judges are the judiciary is the last bastion of hope of the common man, it is the balancing between the legislature and the executive. Judges are also the pivotal wheels which the civilised societies stand.”,

He said state was blessed with men and women of exceptional qualities whose contribution to the socio-economic development of the state and nation was not in doubt, adding that the appointment of the five new judges was a unique milestone in the history of the State as it was done to preserve the existing legacies left behind by the Ogun founding fathers.

The governor noted that the hallmark of any administration was the availability of men and women of high quality, expressing the hope that the culture and tradition of integrity, honesty and hardwork would be enhanced with the appointment the five Judges.

While calling for mutual respect among the three arms of governments, Abiodun assured that his administration would continue to implement policies and and program that would reposition the judiciary for optimal performance.

He appealed to the people who were yet to be vaccinated to do so, while those who had received the two jab should get the booster jab, as Omicron variant of COVID-19 was spreading at an alarming speed.

Responding on behalf of other judges, Justice Adewole Adeyemi appreciated the governor for finding them worthy of the position, assuring they would do their best to make the state Judiciary to continue to be the best in the country.

