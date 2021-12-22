NSCDC Arrests 53-year-old for Alleged Rape of Minor in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly having canal knowledge of 14-year-old close friend’s daughter. In a statement issued in Ilorin, yesterday signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mr. Zaid Afolabi and made available to journalists said that the suspect committed the offence in the suspect shop located at Ori Oke, Elekoyangan area of Ilorin, the state capital.

According to the statement, the victim was said to be hawking puff puff and used to carry the item to the shop of suspect from where he lured her with N200.

The statement added that, the suspect has made confessional statement that the victim used to hawk puff puff which she usually bring to his shop and he took advantage of her naivety to lure her with N200 .

The statement also said that the suspect also confessed to have done this on few occasions In a related development, the command also paraded a 31-year-old man, who was equally accused of forcefully sleeping with 16 years old daughter in Ilorin.

The command PRO, however, said that the two rape cases have been transferred to the intelligence and investigations department for full scale investigations after which the suspects will be charged to court.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

