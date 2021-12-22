New Regional Maritime Boss to Fast-track AFCFTA, Says OPS

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The emergence of Nigeria’s Paul Adalikwu as the new Executive Secretary of the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA) will help speed up development of the maritime sector, the leadership of the organised private sector (OPS) in Nigeria have said.

They expressed optimistism that Adalikwu’s appointment would facilitate the realisation of the critical objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) agreement.

Adalikwu who was unanimously elected at the 16th Extra-Ordinary Session of the organisation in Accra, Ghana, had recieved the endorsement of Transport Ministers of West and Central Africa (MOWCA) member countries.

He is expected to run the affairs of the organisation for four years from its headquarters in Abidjan.

The objectives of MOWCA include to serve the regional and international community for handling all maritime matters that are regional in character; cost effective shipping, pollution free marine environment and promoting safety and security in the region’s maritime domain.

MOWCA unifies 25 countries on the West and Central African shipping range (inclusive of five landlocked countries).

These countries comprise of 20 coastal states bordering the North and South Atlantic Ocean with five landlocked countries.

Adalikwu, had in his acceptance speech, thanked the 25 MOWCA countries for the support and assured them of running the organisation in line with the rules and vision of its founding fathers.

Reacting to the development, the organised private sector in Nigeria commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the nomination and support for the emergence of the new Secretary General.

According to the statement signed by Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, President of Nigerian Private Sector Alliance and Vice President Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the maritime sector was key to the realisation of the AfCFTA.

“We have no doubt Adalikwu will make a world of difference in this position to ensure the development of the maritime sector in West and Central Africa. The clear and urgent need to bring up to speed the maritime sector for the purposes of realising the the critical objectives of the AFCFTA cannot be over emphasised.

“The development of the African Maritime sector is key to our realisation of the noble ideals of the AfCFTA. Adalikwu’s position will now go to support the leading and dynamic roles Dr Adesina, President of the AFDB and Prof Oramah, President of the AFREXIM Bank are playing in bringing socio-economic development to Africa,” he said.

He described Adalikwu as a highly educated, trained and seasoned technocrat, noting that he will bring a wealth of experience and dynamic competence to the Secretariat of MOWCA.

He also pledged commitment to mobilising all countries in West and Central Africa to maximise their maritime potentials for their individual economic growth and collective interest of all.

He said “It is with utmost respect and emotion that I address you on my success at the just concluded election that has placed on me the onerous task of piloting the affairs of the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA) in the next four years.

“Africa is so highly endowed to have positive impact on trading activities within its maritime domain and I will work very assiduously to see that we take our proper place in the global maritime space.”

