Ndidi Dreams Leicester Upsetting Liverpool in Caraboa Cup Today

Ahead of today’s Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool, Wilfred Ndidi insisted yesterday that Leicester City players are looking forward to the game at Anfield with enthusiasm.

Ndidi spoke on the game with LCFC TV yesterday. It is Leicester’s first competitive game in 10 days after Premier League fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton were postponed due to positive Covid-19 cases at the club.

He however admitted that it was a difficult period for him and his teammates being idle.

“It’s been difficult because we haven’t really had time to train as a group,” the Nigeria midfield enforcer told LCFC TV.

“We have to follow the protocol and it’s been difficult because we haven’t been together as a group. We’ve been training individually because of COVID-19, but we’ll just see what comes.

“It feels like (it’s been a long time since Leicester’s last game). We had be at home for some days so it feels so long. Now we have a game coming up, but we haven’t really trained properly together. It feels a little bit better now, but as a group, everyone is not yet back.

“As a group, we know what we want and I’m happy because we’re getting back together.”

Brendan Rodgers men no doubt face a difficult task against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds who are overwhelming favourites to secure a place in the last four.

Ndidi however believes winning their first-ever FA Cup crown last season after beating Chelsea in the final can give the squad confidence in this season’s Carabao Cup.

“It gives us this mindset that it is achievable, it is possible, no matter the team you are playing,” Ndidi added.

“It is really possible. The confidence is here. When you think back to that amazing feeling of winning the FA Cup, it is something we have in our minds that we can achieve things together as a group.

“We’ve done it and it we can still do it. We’ve done it before and we can do it. It all depends on us to actually be at our best in every single game.”

