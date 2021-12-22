Insecurity: Lawmakers Urge IG, Service Chiefs to End Banditry in Kaduna

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, and Service Chiefs to intensify operations to completely eradicate activities of bandits and other criminals, and restore normalcy in Giwa/Birnin-Gwari federal constituency, Kaduna State.

The lawmakers also urged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, and the National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons to intervene by providing relief materials and support for the affected victims.

The resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. hehu Balarabe at the plenary yesterday. Moving the motion, Balarabe lamented that killings and kidnappings of innocent citizens in the constituency by bandits has taken unbearable dimension, and has become the order of the day.

He recalled that the persistent and increasing cases of bandits attacks, killings and kidnappings in Giwa and other local government areas which has continued doggedly till date has been made known to the House several times.

The lawmaker also recalled that the bandits had shot dead a member of Kaduna State House of Assembly representing Giwa West constituency,

Hon. Rilwanu Aminu Gadaga, on December 13.

Balarabe further recalled that these bandits recently massacred 40 people in villages within Giwa constituency, burning several houses, destroying motorcycles and other properties.

While acknowledging the efforts of the state government and various security agencies to counter the bandits and stop the killings, the lawmaker expressed concerns that despite the current effort of the government and security agencies, those bandits are striking mercilessly and ruthlessly on innocent citizens

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its committee on disaster management to visit the local government, access the situation and report back within two weeks for further legislative action.

