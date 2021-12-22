Gombe Governor Appoints 3,078 Development Facilitators Across 11 LGAs

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of 3,078 development facilitators across the 11 local government areas of the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who conveyed the governor’s approval, said that the new appointees would serve as community representatives across all the 114 wards of the state.

Njodi said: “This is to facilitate community engagement in the areas of sensitisation and enlightenment on government policies and programmes as well as inter- governmental relations between the state and local governments.

“There will be 20 development facilitators I and 250 development facilitators II for each local government that has 10 wards while for those with 11 wards will have 22 development facilitators I and 275 development facilitators II each.”

All the appontments, according to a press release that was signed by the Director-General of Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe, Mr. Ismaila Uba Misilli, would take effect from January 1, 2022.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

