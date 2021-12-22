Goje to Gombe Gov: Stop Persecuting my Supporters, Respect Court Orders

Nseobong Okon-Ekong reports that the enduring political feud between Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and Senator Danjuma Goje continues to record more intriguing twists

A former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje yesterday lamented that his supporters and aides are being persecuted by

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

Speaking through his counsels led by Herbert Nwoye during a press conference in Gombe, Goje said the governor violated court orders which directed both parties to maintain status quo pending the ruling on the matter.

Nwoye said Goje, who chairs the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, has filed a motion exparte before a Federal High Court in Gombe, where he sought an interim injunction restraining the police and the Gombe State Government from further invitation, continued reporting or interrogating him and his associates, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction against the state government.

He said the court had ruled in favour of his clients and granted their prayers pending the hearing and determination of their motion on the next adjourned date, January 18, 2022.

He alleged that the state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Zubairu Mohammed Umar and the state Acting Chief Judge, Justice Mu’azu Pindiga hiding under the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, to humiliate and violate the right of Goje’s associates and supporters.

He also accused the state government of planning to re-arrest Muhammad Adamu Yayari, Goje’s new media aide, who was granted bail on Monday after he spent 20 days in detention over Facebook post.

THISDAY reports that the relationship between Goje and the Gombe State governor had since turned sour. Recently, Goje was attacked while on his way to his house in Gombe.

