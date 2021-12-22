Global Future Depends on Sciences, Says Archbishop Okeke

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, Valerian Okeke, says the world’s future is dependent mainly on science.

Archbishop Okeke, who spoke during this year’s edition of the Archbishop Valerian Okeke Science Competition (AVOSCO), said there was a need to get the students to start loving science subjects, and the best way to do so was to introduce the competition.

“Our aim is to mould you into good people in the society. Education is key. Our interest in this competition is to make you great. We’re doing this because of our love for your greatness and the brightness of your future,” said Okeke. “We urge you to aim for excellence and strive for the best. Pursuing a culture of excellence is uniqueness in itself. Embrace the culture of excellence if you want to achieve greatness.”

Okeke added that the world’s future was dependent on science, and the best way to get the students to embrace science is a competition like this. We call on all of you to be very studious in your educational pursuit.”

Meanwhile, a Senior Secondary Two (SS2) student of Divine Rays British College, Ernest Ifeanyi Ofoama, has been announced as the winner of the senior category of the competition.

Students of All Hallows Seminary school, Onitsha and Regina Pacis Model Secondary School, took second and third positions.

In Junior Secondary School Category, Deborah Igwilo of Regina Pacis School, Onitsha took the first position with 86 points. John Paul of All Hallows seminary and Somtochukwu Okwuego of Divine Rays took 2nd and 3rd positions respectively, scoring 84 and 83 points each.

Rev. Fr. Simeon Amuluche, Schools’ Project Manager in the archdiocese, stated that about 180 schools participated in the contest. He stated that the contest, an annual event, was in its sixth year.

The archbishop presented all awards to recipients, including cash, laptops, projectors and other items, to the winners depending on their categories.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

