Ganduje Reconciles, Commiserates with Kwankwaso

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has reconciled with his former political opponent, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Ganduje paid a condolence visit to the former governor at his Bompai residence in Kano over the death of his younger brother, Inuwa Musa Kwankwaso.

He met Kwankwaso after paying a similar visit to the families of the deceased at Kwankwaso town in Madobi Local Government Area, where the governor was received by the District Head of Madobi, Saleh Musa Kwankwaso, and other members of the families.

At Bompai, Ganduje was received by Senator Kwankwaso and his political lieutenants.

On the governor’s entourage were Chief of Staff to the governor, many state commissioners, party leaders and elders and top government functionaries.

Kwankwaso invited the governor to the

grave side of his late father, Musa Saleh Kwankwaso, located within the residence of the former governor where another special prayer was offered to the late father.

After the condolence, the governor together with Kwankwaso left for a heart-to-heart discussion for some minutes.

Scholars prayed for the reposed souls of the deceased, and Kwankwaso saw the governor off after spending over 30 minutes with the former governor.

