FG Destroys 1.6m Expired Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines in Abuja

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government on Wednesday made good its promise to destroy expired COVID-19 vaccines totalling 1,660,242 doses.

Addressing journalists shortly before destroying the vaccines at the Idu Dump site in the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said the government took the action not only to safeguard the health of Nigerians but to also engender trust in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Also speaking during the handover of the expired vaccines, Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojishola Adeyeye, said as part of the mandate of the agency, it had taken up the responsibility of destroying the expired COVID-19 vaccines.

Details later….

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

