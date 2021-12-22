FCTA Kicks against Foreign Curriculum in Nigerian Schools

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration Education Secretariat has vowed it would not tolerate the application of foreign curriculum by groups or individuals in schools in the FCT.

The Secretary for Education, Sani Dahir El-katuzu, said this at the 2021 media luncheon of the secretariat in Abuja.

He said the FCT Education Secretariat would not tolerate the imposition of a foreign curriculum.

“If somebody goes out to bring a curriculum from outside the country, he is importing the aspirations, plans and character of the intended students of another nation,” he explained. “Nigerians can’t be foreigners, and we can’t train our students to be citizens of other nations. That is why we will do everything we can to enforce the national curriculum in our schools. If somebody does not like that, he can go elsewhere and correct the school.”

He added that although the secretariat recognised some school proprietors got the approval to apply foreign curriculum, such must run together with Nigerian curriculum.

“It would not be an exclusively foreign curriculum operating in schools. We will not tolerate that,” El-katuzu pointed out.

On the issue of cultism and bullying in FCT schools, he said there was an arrangement to tackle cultism and urged schools to deal decisively with bullying.

He listed eight strategic plans for schools across the territory in 2022, adding that in the year ahead, security will be strengthened with the introduction of technologies, particularly for schools in vulnerable locations.

El-Katuzu also disclosed that next year, academic activities would commence at FCT University of Science and Technology (FUSTA), while the FCT College of Education, Zuba, will be transformed to FCT University of Education, Zuba.

