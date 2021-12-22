El-Rufai Approves End- of-year Bonus for Civil Servants

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the payment of end-of-year bonus to civil servants in the state.

Spokesman to the governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, announced this in a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna.

According to Adekeye, the payment of bonus will cost the state government N1.382billion.

He explained that civil servants from

Grade Levels 1to 7 would be paid 100 percent of their monthly salaries while those from Grade Levels 8 to 13 as well as level 14 and above would receive 40 and 30 percent of their monthly salaries respectively.

The statement said the end-of-year bonus is part of the state government efforts to boost morale and enhance the welfare of civil servants.

“Civil servants will this month receive bonuses ranging from 100 percent of their monthly pay for junior civil servants to 30 percent for senior civil servants.

“Under the scheme, workers from grade levels 1 to 7 will be paid 100 percent of their monthly salary as bonus. Middle level civil servants from grade level 8 to13 will get 40 percent, while senior officers on grade level 14 and above will receive 30 percent of their monthly earning,” the statement said.

Adekeye said further that “in September 2019, the Kaduna State Government became the first government, national or subnational, to pay the new national minimum wage.”

According to him, the state also increased the minimum pension to N30,000 monthly for retirees on defined benefit.

