DStv, GOtv Set for AFCON Matches

SuperSport will again be the number one destination for football fans on DStv and GOtv with the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon 2021 getting the new year off to a cracking start.

According to a statement issued by the Pay TV yesterday, All 52 matches will be broadcast live on DStv with several dedicated channels to ensure the widest, most entertaining broadcast of the 33rd edition of the event.

Top analysts and presenters will be on hand to deliver world-class coverage, while the action on the pitch ought to be no less stellar with top players like Mo Salah (Egypt), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Naby Keita (Guinea), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria), Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast) and Trézéguet (Egypt) among those expected to shine in Cameroon.

To be played among six groups of four teams each, AFCON will host powerhouses like Algeria, the defending champions, Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana and Tunisia. “AFCON is the continent’s showpiece event and we are delighted to offer it on various channels and platforms,” said Marc Jury, SuperSport’s CEO. “With many big-name players and so much at stake, our expectations are of a hard-fought, entertaining tournament that delivers the action that African football is synonymous with.”

CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba said: “SuperSport is an important platform in Sub-Sahara and we are excited to team up with them for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

“It is important for CAF to ensure that the AFCON, being the single-biggest sporting event on African soil, and prime content, is accessible all over the world. This event is consumed not only by Africans but enjoys a global audience,” he concluded.

On DStv, SS Variety 1 will feature 43 matches with the other nine on SS Football.

GOtv will broadcast 43 fixtures on Select 2 with nine more on Go Football. SuperSport will also have a full digital offering that will take in various content pieces, including focus on the big stars, key clashes and statistical pieces that will set the scene. There will be live coverage of all the big games on web, app and social.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to begin on Sunday 9 January and continues to Sunday 6 February.

