Diri Disagrees With NOSDRA On Nembe Spill Investigation

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has expressed dissatisfaction over comments credited to the Director-General of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Mr. Idris Musa, on the legality of the state technical committee on the recent oil spill in Nembe Local Government Area of the state.

The NOSDRA DG was reportedly quoted to have said that the committee was illegal and also prevented the media from being part of the joint investigation visit to the spillage site.

Diri stated this on Monday during a courtesy visit of the Minister of State for Environment, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor, to the Government House in Yenagoa.

The minister was in the state for an on-the-spot assessment of the blowout that occurred at OML 29 Wellhead platform operated by Aiteo Exploration and Production Company Limited in Nembe.

The leak lasted for about 38 days before it was eventually stopped on December 8.

The governor, who described NOSDRA’s action as unacceptable, said his decision to set up the technical committee on the spill was influenced by the Nigerian Constitution and the laws of Bayelsa State.

He said he owed the people of Nembe the responsibility of protecting every victim affected by the spill and would leave no

stone unturned in ensuring justice and full compensation for the people.

While calling on the JIV team set up by NOSDRA to be transparent and free from any form of compromise, Diri said it was unethical for Aiteo to provide logistics for the JIV.

According to him, “Honourable Minister, I was not happy with the report I got from my team, particularly comments allegedly made by the DG of NOSDRA. I’m the elected governor of Bayelsa State, and the number one thing about me is the wellbeing of the people, the environment and property of my state.

“I was told that the DG allegedly made comments that the committee I set up and inaugurated was an illegal committee. Also, he reportedly said that the media cannot be part of the JIV.

“Those were the reports I received from my team. I’m happy that you have cleared the issues about the media and they would be part of it.

“Like I said earlier, states and the federal government are supposed to work hand in hand. I have the powers vested by the Nigerian Constitution and the laws of Bayelsa State to set up the committee within the confines of Bayelsa State, and on anything that is injurious to the people of the state.

“With the way it is going, I’m not happy with the report I’m getting from my committee. Aiteo could not have been the one to provide the logistics for the JIV. And the DG of NOSDRA should be the number one person to protect the state, its team and the environment.”

The governor, however, thanked the minister for coming to have a first-hand knowledge of the plight of the Nembe people and Bayelsa State in general.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Environment, Ikeazor, said her visit was to assess the damage caused by the spill and to ensure speedy remediation.

Ikeazor, who was accompanied by the NOSDRA DG, however said it was proper for the media to be part of the JIV, and that journalists would not be prevented from visiting the site.

The minister further stated that from reports made available to her, 16,800 barrels of oil had been recovered from the polluted water.

She thanked the people of Nembe LGA for their peaceful disposition during and after the spill.

Virtually Impaired Student Wins N100,000 for Reciting Bible Verse

A visually-impaired student of Ihogbe Junior Secondary School, Benin-city in Edo State, Balogun Emmanuel, yesterday won a N100,000 from the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

He also won two laptops from top government functionaries of the state after he recited verses of the Holy Bible and used three different voice keys to render songs at the maiden edition of 9 Lessons and Christmas carol organised by the state Ministry of Education.

The event was held at Imaguero College in Benin-city to show love to students of Edo Best as well as to share with them.

In a brief sermon titled: ‘Make a Joyful Noise,’ Ven. Moses Onowhuke, urged Christians to share love and add value to people’s lives in the spirit of the season.

He said: “Christmas is a time to share love and happiness, as well as add value to people’s lives. I urge leaders from across the country never to use their positions to oppress the people.”

In her brief remarks, the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Oviawe, urged the students to show love to one another, adding that Christmas celebration is about love and sharing.

Thanking everyone present at the event, Oviawe thanked the governor for making education a priority in the state.

Present at the event are the state Governor, Obaseki; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie; Deputy Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Roland Asoro, among other top government functionaries.

Highlight of the event was special performances from various musical, dance and choreography groups from participating schools.

